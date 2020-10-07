163961
Penticton  

Downtown Penticton breezeway makeover back in the works

Penticton's downtown breezeway makeover project is finally back in gear after first being announced pre-pandemic. 

The 200-block tunnel connecting Main Street with the alley and parking lot has been slated for some new murals since February, and at Tuesday's council meeting, members heard an update and decided to pitch in a few pennies. 

The Downtown Penticton Association has already received a $10,000 private grant toward their $21,000 budget, and came to the city asking for $5,000.

"If you've been through the breezeway, there are great murals there done by students but their time has passed," development services director Blake Laven said. "Some have been graffitied, and they are weathered." 

The new plan would see "graffiti-resistant" wraps of digitally-submitted art pieces over top of plywood, with the idea that the art could be swapped out with new wraps in a couple of years to keep the breezeway "fresh and modern."

City staff recommended contributing the money, is a suggestion Coun. Judy Sentes wholeheartedly agreed with. 

"We have a good history of working cooperatively with the DPA, a prime example is the graffiti removal. There's been concern about the condition of this breezeway," Sentes said. 

"The idea of the $5,000 comes forward from the fact that artists always get asked to donate. And it's really not always fair. So what the DPA has asked for with this particular donation, it will move toward paying, still a nominal amount of money, but to be able to acknowledge [the artists'] capacity." 

Council voted unanimously to supply the funds, with the caveat that "preference be provided to local artists and and Indigenous representation." A community information board will also be installed. 

