Penticton city council to seek grant to purchase four rapid charging stations for electric vehicles

Photo: Contributed A DC Fast Charger station similar to what council wants to bring to Penticton.

Penticton city council is keen to attract private companies to put public electric car charging stations in the community, a goal they hope will be achieved by setting a precedent and purchasing their own.

At Tuesday's meeting, council discussed directing staff to apply for a CleanBC grant for four rapid charging stations, at a price tag of $87,000 each. The funding split on the grant is Canada 40 per cent, BC 33.33 per cent and the city 23.67 per cent.

Currently, the city operates five electric charging stations near downtown in Penticton, four on Ellis Street and one on Backstreet Boulevard. Around a dozen exist in the city in total operated by private companies or provincially like BC Hyrdo, though many are slow chargers that require a vehicle to be plugged in for four to six hours.

Councillors liked the idea of being on the cutting edge of what they saw as the movement of the future by purchasing the rapid chargers.

"I think the change is coming, I can’t count the number of Teslas I see driving around Penticton these days,” Coun. Julius Bloomfield said.

“If as a city we show that we are progressive and we are embracing that change, I think the private suppliers will be interested in following that lead. I anticipate that these four may be the only four that we will ever install because after this, there will be plenty of private ones that will come on board, especially when they see the amount of electric vehicles being measured in the South Okanagan.”

In just a few years, Bloomfield explained, registered electric vehicles in the Okanagan have jumped from 40 to 1,400.

Coun. Katie Robinson agreed with Bloomfield's sentiment.

"I believe this is a huge step in the right direction. We need to show strong leadership in this,” Robinson said. “It’s going to be really exciting to see where it goes.”

Council voted unanimously to direct staff to work on a grant application for the four rapid charge stations, with more information to come back to council at a later meeting.