The South Okanagan Real Estate Board is reporting the residential real estate market inventory struggling to meet demand as sales continue

Photo: Casey Richardson

Real estate sales throughout the South Okanagan remained high in September, with strong increases since 2019 and residential inventory struggling to meet demand.

The South Okanagan Real Estate Board (SOREB) released their September statistics showing single-family residential MLS® sales in the South Okanagan had increased by 122 per cent. 144 units were sold in September 2020 compared to 85 units sold during the same time in 2019.

Overall sales saw a 36 per cent increase from last year, with single family homes having a 15 per cent increase in price, $660,201 compared to $573,315 in September 2019.

“We are still seeing a very high demand in the region particularly with single-family homes,” Lyndi Cruickshank, SOREB president said in the release.

“This could be the result of record low mortgage rates coupled with certain lifestyle changes stemming from the pandemic, such as having the ability to work remotely or simply from consumers wanting more space after having been stuck at home during quarantine.”

Active listings are down by 19 per cent, with 1,671 currently active in the South Okanagan when contrasted to last year's numbers with 2,085 on the market.

“With that said, inventory is still struggling to keep up with the rate of demand as some sellers remain hesitant to list due to COVID concerns. Our realtors have adapted to the new normal and have found ways to continue helping our clients buy and sell homes while adhering to government guidelines and safety recommendations.”

From last month, Naramata saw the largest percentage increase in its sales numbers and houses sold, jumping up 600 per cent with seven houses sold and 126 per cent increase in average sales compared to last year in single family homes.

Penticton jumped 77 per cent, with 55 homes sold in September. Summerland rose by 45 per cent, with 16 homes sold. Both of these areas saw a smaller price increase, with Penticton growing by one per cent and Summerland by six per cent.

All home sales throughout the South Okanagan saw an increase in price and homes sold compared to last year, aside from Keremoes and Apex Mountain.