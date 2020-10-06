The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary is working towards its $250,000 goal

Photo: Contributed Lissette Little (centre right in photo) of the SOS Medical Foundation accepts a pair of cheques totalling more than $20,000 from Auxiliary members (from left) Heather Palberg, Nancy Leardo, Sherron Tierney, Elaine Gregor and June Revell-Quevillon

The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary is continuing to work and demonstrate support for healthcare in the community, with a recent donation of over $20,000.

Currently the organization has donated $83,000 of their $250,000 pledge to the Penticton Hospital.

But June Revell-Quevillon, President of the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary, said that like most charities in the area, it’s not easy to raise funds.

“Well it's certainly challenging that for sure,” Revell-Quevillon said. “We get funds from The Care Closet too, portion of the funds and we also run a 50/50 program with the hospital staff and we get good funds from that.”

The funds donated back in September are assigned for a new compression unit for Penticton Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit and furniture for the Westview extended care residence.

“Everybody is just so happy about the new space.. It's very reassuring to hear from patients when they come.”

Revell-Quevillon also mentioned just trying to set up a 50/50 for the public online in the future, to help bring in donations when the usual fundraisers are down.

“A lot of the fundraisers we would've done, like gift wrapping, everything as you can imagine, in our topsy turvey world is not going to happen.”

The group has been working with meals on wheels and other community organizations throughout the pandemic, encouraging groups to apply for donations.

“We also get such good support from Penticton,” Revell-Quevillon said.

More information on the Auxiliary can be found on their website.