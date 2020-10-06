163477
160859
Penticton  

Penticton fire chief has an education-based plan to tackle wildfire dangers to homes in the community

Saving homes from wildfires

- | Story: 312656

Penticton's fire chief Larry Watkinson has an education-based plan for protecting the community from wildfires in 2021, hoping to use a provincial grant to help residents tailor their homes and grounds to be as fire-resistant as possible. 

Watkinson spoke to Penticton city council at Tuesday's meeting, asking for their support in applying for a $150,000 Union of BC Municipalities grant which will fund the local FireSmart program for 2021. 

"One thing I’ve learned over the last number of years working with wildfires is homeowners need help,” Watkinson explained. “We’re seeing homeowners that are interested and wanting to do work on their properties, but are limited with their abilities [to do so].”

His vision for the funds will be to provide individualized home assessments in interface areas to mitigate the risks of the home, which could mean removing problematic bushes and trees from near structures, keeping grass trimmed, cleaning potential wildfire fuel from eaves and rooftops and more. 

"Then we would be able to help them financially with some of that work,” Watkinson said, adding that funding eligibility would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

"The interest is there. We know we live in a wildfire environment, clearly, from the Christie Mountain fire," he said, explaining that in his experience, blazing wildfires ripping through communities is fairly rare. Instead, the danger is spot fires popping up on properties near an active wildfire and burning debris or trees growing too close to houses.

"Wildfires do not burn down homes. Embers do."

Coun. Julius Bloomfield supported the initiative, sharing his own experience. 

"Live in an interface area, and FireSmarting my property at my own cost, it was fairly costly. The largest part of the cost was getting rid of the slash piles after the clearing. It’s that piece of it that’s quite expensive,” Bloomfield said. 

Coun. Katie Robinson applauded the project.

"This is so great to see the public education part now coming through,” Robinson said. “We have a long history here in Penticton of being very supportive and taking those necessary steps … preparation, preparation, preparation. Kudos to you [Watkinson] and your staff, you’re dong a wonderful job for us."

Council voted unanimously to support the grant application. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

155962
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4276703
1150 felix rd
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$634,900
more details
162288




Send us your News Tips!


163117


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Poof
Poof Penticton SPCA >


163117


Tattuesday: Horrible tattoos

Galleries
Tattoos so bad, you wish they weren’t permanent. .  
Tattuesday: Horrible tattoos (2)
Galleries
Guitar great Eddie Van Halen dead at 65
Music
Rocker Eddie Van Halen has lost his battle with throat cancer.
Dachshund meticulously prepares pillow for bedtime
Must Watch
Pepper the dachshund is a perfectionist, even when it comes to...
Ed Sheeran’s ex-management insisted he dyed his trademark ginger hair black to be successful
Music
Ed Sheeran was ordered to dye his hair black if he wanted to...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162890