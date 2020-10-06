Penticton fire chief has an education-based plan to tackle wildfire dangers to homes in the community

Photo: Mike Biden

Penticton's fire chief Larry Watkinson has an education-based plan for protecting the community from wildfires in 2021, hoping to use a provincial grant to help residents tailor their homes and grounds to be as fire-resistant as possible.

Watkinson spoke to Penticton city council at Tuesday's meeting, asking for their support in applying for a $150,000 Union of BC Municipalities grant which will fund the local FireSmart program for 2021.

"One thing I’ve learned over the last number of years working with wildfires is homeowners need help,” Watkinson explained. “We’re seeing homeowners that are interested and wanting to do work on their properties, but are limited with their abilities [to do so].”

His vision for the funds will be to provide individualized home assessments in interface areas to mitigate the risks of the home, which could mean removing problematic bushes and trees from near structures, keeping grass trimmed, cleaning potential wildfire fuel from eaves and rooftops and more.

"Then we would be able to help them financially with some of that work,” Watkinson said, adding that funding eligibility would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

"The interest is there. We know we live in a wildfire environment, clearly, from the Christie Mountain fire," he said, explaining that in his experience, blazing wildfires ripping through communities is fairly rare. Instead, the danger is spot fires popping up on properties near an active wildfire and burning debris or trees growing too close to houses.

"Wildfires do not burn down homes. Embers do."

Coun. Julius Bloomfield supported the initiative, sharing his own experience.

"Live in an interface area, and FireSmarting my property at my own cost, it was fairly costly. The largest part of the cost was getting rid of the slash piles after the clearing. It’s that piece of it that’s quite expensive,” Bloomfield said.

Coun. Katie Robinson applauded the project.

"This is so great to see the public education part now coming through,” Robinson said. “We have a long history here in Penticton of being very supportive and taking those necessary steps … preparation, preparation, preparation. Kudos to you [Watkinson] and your staff, you’re dong a wonderful job for us."

Council voted unanimously to support the grant application.