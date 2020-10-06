Osoyoos Desert Centre delighted to spot a rare, endangered badger making its home on their property

Photo: Kerry Hlgen An extremely rare badger has made its home at the Osoyoos Desert Centre.

The Osoyoos Desert Centre is rejoicing that a rare, endangered badger has been spotted on their property for the first time in 15 years.

Badgers are teetering on the edge of extinction in BC, with only an estimated 300 in the entire province and just 30 individuals in the Okanagan.

So when Desert Centre manager Leon Orin heard from a visitor in mid-September that they had spotted a badger while on their walk around the property, he was skeptical.

"At first, I didn’t believe them,” Orin said. “I grilled them, gave them the hardest questions to describe a badger, and it all lined up, the description and the way it behaved. So I went out to the spot to have a look, but by then it was gone."

A few days later, Orin walked by that area again and saw the proof he needed.

"I see this huge burrow, and one plus one … that was a confirmation."

He put a camera up, hoping to catch a photo. Plenty of other animals showed up on the footage, but no badger, although the bobcat, Nuttall's cottontail rabbit, striped skunk unidentifiable rodent that stopped by were proof of the importance of badgers to the ecosystem.

The prolific diggers create complex systems of tunnels that provide shelter and safe passage for many other species.

Burrowing owls, as an example, depend on badgers to dig their burrows where their young are raised. When badger populations decline, so do the endangered owls.

Orin kept checking on the site but wasn't sure the badger was still around — the notoriously shy and nocturnal animals like to keep out of sight and move locations frequently, a practice that unfortunately contributes to their high mortality rate being hit by cars at night on roadways.

But a few weeks later, another group of guests came back to the centre with a familiar story: We saw a badger. And this time, they had photo proof, thrilling Orin.

"So from early September until now, the badger has been calling our Desert Centre home, which is amazing,” Orin said.

It is now his hope that the badger or badgers decide to stick around for a while in the safety of the Desert Centre's property.

Anyone who spots a badger in BC is urged to view from afar, as they can be vicious when cornered, and help their survival by reporting the sighting here to help researchers track and protect the population.