Art Chairs from the Lake Country Artwalk have been installed in Summerland

Photo: District of Summerland One of the chairs now set up in Summerland

After a presentation to the District of Summerland Council on Sept. 14, the Lake Country ArtWalk was approved for the installation of three art chairs in Summerland.

A usual major arts festival for the Okanagan, Lake Country ArtWalk had to be canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers turned to a special one-time community project, asking councils across the Okanagan to allow a placement of chairs within their communities.

Around 45 wooden chairs in a Muskoka/Adirondack style were painted into with images and positive messages by Okanagan artists.

Summerland Council approved the art installation being added to the community.

On Tuesday, three art chairs were installed at Peach Orchard Beach Spirit Square. Ede Axelson, Megan Roberts and Eric Blais were the artists.

The chairs have been placed six feet apart, which invites coming together, but still staying safe, a message emphasized by the Lake Country ArtWalk project. The District of Summerland welcomes everyone to come to Peach Orchard Beach to view the new chairs.