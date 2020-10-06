163233
Penticton  

Free personalized tips for protecting, maintaining shorelines available to Summerland waterfront property owners

Protect your shoreline

Shoreline property owners on Okanagan Lake in Summerland can now download their free shoreline stewardship report, with personalized tips and suggestions on how to reduce flood and erosion risk. 

The Love Your Lake program, operated by the Southern Interior Land Trust, analyzes shorelines by boat and their team of researchers generate the reports.

They include information like suggested plant species that landowners can use, if they choose, to improve their shorelines, protect and maintain water quality while still keeping their waterfront view in tact. 

As SILT puts it, it is essentially "a free consultation with a professional biologist," and none of the suggestions are mandatory. 

Of 200 shoreline properties along Okanagan Lake in Summerland, to date only 90 have accessed their free report. 

Property owners can access their personalized report, specific to their property, by contacting Al Peatt, SILT executive director, at: [email protected] or call/text him at (250) 328-4699.

Peatt would also love to hear from anyone who has accessed their report and acted on any of the suggestions it contained. He welcomes feedback, positive or negative, in order to improve and carry this project to other area lakes.

Learn more about the Love Your Lake program here

