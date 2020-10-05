160621
Penticton  

Penticton Curling Classic returning, with pandemic protocols

Curling Classic, but different

- | Story: 312546

The popular annual Ashley Home Store Curling Classic will be moving forward in Penticton this year, with some changes to allow for pandemic safety precautions. 

From Nov. 13-16, the curling tournament will take place at the Penticton Curling Club. Plenty of new rules will be in place. 

Only 40 spectators will be allowed at any time, with sponsors making up half of the viewing list and the other half up for purchase from the public. 

Curlers will access the main entrance and remain downstairs at all times, ands sponsors will use a separate entrance and remain upstairs.

Teams already committed to competed include Koe, Epping, Botcher, McKewan, Dunestone, Cotter, local Brad Wood team and the young Tardi team that was in the final against Cotter for the BC provincials.

Planners are trying to ensure a tight bubble for the travelling teams, with all staying at the Marriott. 

At least one game per draw will be streamed live, potentially more. 

