Boundary-Similkameen riding gets Wexit, Conservative candidates

Photo: Contributed Arlyn Greig, left, has entered the race for the BC Wexit party and Darryl Seres is on the ballot for the BC Conservatives following the nomination deadline.

Voters will have four options on the ballot vying for the vacant MLA seat in the Boundary Similkameen riding.

BC Conservative Darryl Seres announced his nomination to the ballot Oct. 4 and, in a first, the Wexit BC party is putting forward Osoyoos resident Arlyn Greig as one of their first-ever provincial candidates.

“Our party is not even a year old yet, and both Arlyn Greig (Boundary-Similkameen) and Dorothy Sharon Smith (Peace River South) will be on the ballot. They make history by being the first Wexit BC Candidates and they symbolize the separatist sentiments here in B.C. and Western Canada,” reads a statement on the Wexit BC Facebook page.

Seres, also an Osoyoos resident, will be representing BC’s Conservatives. In making the announcement over the weekend, Conservative leader Trevor Bolin outlined Seres background of experience.

“Darryl Seres has twelve years involvement in the non-profit sector — mainly in education, management, and overseas in humanitarian development,” reads the party statement. “He has also spent the last four years working in the Okanagan wine and tourism industry as he completes his Masters at UBC Okanagan in the fields of history, religion, and politics.”

The Seres family made the move to Osoyoos ten years ago, and have since put down roots in the community. Seres is also the current vice president of BC’s Conservatives.

“It is crucial that we expand inter-provincial trade to benefit our wine and agricultural producers and to break our dependence on foreign supply chains for critical sectors of the economy such as health care and information technology,” Seres said Sunday.

“People are tired of their elected representatives putting partisan politics and special interest groups first. It’s time for elected officials to represent the needs of their constituents.”