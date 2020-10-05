Lawsuit against John Brittain and ex-wife dismissed by consent

Photo: Contributed Civil suit against John Brittain, right, and his ex-wife settled out of court.

A lawsuit against accused killer John Brittain and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain has been dismissed by consent in court.

Sarah Young, daughter of murder victims Susan and Barry Wonch, filed for damages in September 2019, relating to the shooting deaths of her parents in April 2019.

Her lawsuit alleged "that for an unknown period of time prior to the murder, particulars of which are better known to the defendants, the defendant Katherine Brittain wrongfully and maliciously conspired with the defendant John Brittain to commit murder by combining at different times for the purpose of assisting and encouraging each other in committing the murder.”

On Friday Oct. 2, 2020, just days before John Brittain would announce through his lawyer his intent to plead guilty, a consent order was filed in the B.C. Supreme Court dismissing the civil claim.

Lawyers for all parties had to agree to the consent order, likely indicating an undisclosed settlement outside of court.