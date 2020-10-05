Penticton warning irrigation users of annual fall shutdown

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton is warning all who have connections to city irrigation systems that the annual shutdown is coming.

Beginning Oct. 19 through to Oct. 23, the Ellis Creek Irrigation System (Valleyview Road area) and Penticton Creek Irrigation System (Naramata Road area) will be drained.

Orchardists and others with connections from these systems "should take whatever precautions necessary to protect their Irrigation Systems for the winter months," reads a statement from the City of Penticton.

Anyone with questions can contact the Public Works department at 250-490-2500 and to be added to the irrigation users contact list, email [email protected]