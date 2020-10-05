163888
Penticton  

South Okanagan Events Centre reopening popular walking track

SOEC walking track back

After seven months with its doors closed, the South Okanagan Events Centre is re-launching its public walking track next week. 

"We are excited to safely re-open the walking track.  We know how many people in our community rely on it to safely maintain their daily exercise regime and we have been working hard on new systems and protocol to be able to welcome residents back into the facility,“ said general manager Dean Clarke.

“The health and safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority, and there has been a tremendous amount of staff time and planning to ensure a safe reopening.”

With the ongoing pandemic in mind, all users will be required to book a time slot ahead of time through valleyfirsttix.com.

There will be limited time slots and a reduced schedule to begin with, with plans to expand that as time goes on. 

Reservations open Wednesday Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., ahead of the track opening Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.

"We look forward to welcoming patrons back and creating a safe and enjoyable space for everyone," Clarke said. 

Find out more here

