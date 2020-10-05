163888
Penticton  

RCMP locate missing senior after several weeks

Penticton RCMP are happy to announce they have located a 65-year-old woman reported missing in September. 

Karee Lynn Kamis was reported to the RCMP as missing on Sept. 22, after last being seen in the Penticton area on Sept. 18. 

Kamis has a medical condition and police were concerned for her health and wellbeing. It was feared she may have gotten confused and disoriented. 

On Monday, RCMP confirmed they have found Kamis and she is "safe and sound," according to Sgt. Jason Bayda. 

Police thank the public for their assistance. 

