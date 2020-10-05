Beer Week will look a little different in Penticton, but there will still be plenty of brews

Photo: Contributed Penticton Beer Week has plenty to offer.

Get those tastebuds ready: Penticton Beer Week is coming.

City council is expected to proclaim the week of Oct. 16-24 Penticton Beer Week, an event Cannery Brewing marketing director and Penticton Ale Trail manager Kim Lawton said has gone “hybrid” this year.

“There’s some virtual elements, and then there’s some COVID-19 appropriate events as well. There’s a mix,” said Lawton.

Viewers can pick up a tasting pack of this year’s lineup and follow along with the virtual event, taking place on Oct. 21 through Facebook and YouTube.

Also available at private liquor stores is this year’s Beer Week brew, cooked up by Penticton’s seven breweries and titled just that: the Penticton Seven.

“It’s a hazy pale ale, and it’s a really approachable, easy drinking craft beer,” said Lawton. “There’s some nice complexities to it.”

The “fundraising beer,” explained Lawton, will benefit the B.C. Hospitality Foundation this year, and be available across the province for purchase.

“It’s one way for people to get a taste of Penticton, even if they can’t physically come to Penticton for Penticton Beer Week,” said Lawton.

Several of the breweries, she added, will be holding themed events.

And Slackwater Brewing co-owner and general manager Liam Peyton said there’s plenty happening at the brewery.

“We’re going to be kicking off on the 16th with Black Friday,” explained Peyton, adding a community favourite - the Deepwater Porter - will be canned and kegged for the first time this year and will be making an appearance.

Also back during the week is Daniel Wesley performing live, an event Peyton says sells out fast, and he encourages patrons to buy in advance.

“We did one back in July that was under COVID measures,” he explained. “Everyone had to buy a table, and we’re doing that again and we’re putting in a beach-themed, Snowbirds-esque three-coursed meal.”

And patrons can look forward to a never-before-tasted beer the Slackwater team has let sit in barrels for well over a year to gather a tasty flavour.

“On the second Friday, we’re doing our first-ever special bottle release,” Peyton explained. “We’ve been barreling several different beers … since the beginning, and we’re going to start releasing them.”

Events held by several of the breweries will be finalized soon, with a complete itinerary expected to go live on the Visit Penticton website this week. The website also includes a list of stores selling this year’s lineup of beers.

Lee Agur, the owner and manager of Bad Tattoo Brewing Company, said he and the team are in the works of finalizing any in-house events as they navigate safe social distancing measures to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.

“I know Penticton seems to embrace [Penticton Beer Week] a lot more this year and understanding what it was supposed to be about,” said Agur. “I’m not sure of any towns that get together as much as Penticton.”

And while COVID-19 has provided its challenges, Agur said one of the memorable parts leading up to this year’s Beer Week was collaborating with the other breweries on this year’s beer.

“This is something that is just as much for Penticton as it is for the breweries,” he said.

Also to look forward during Penticton Beer Week is an Oktoberfest-themed party hosted by the Penticton Lakeside Resort at the Barking Parrot, which requires no tickets to attend.

