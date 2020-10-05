163888
160859
Penticton  

Quadruple murder trial for John Brittain begins Monday morning

Trial for mass killing begins

- | Story: 312443

The trial for the man accused of the worst mass killing in Penticton's history is scheduled to begin in Kelowna court Monday morning.

John Brittain, 69, has remained in custody ever since he turned himself in at the Penticton RCMP station on April 15, 2019. Earlier, Barry and Susan Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg had all been fatally shot.

Brittain is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, and he's set to stand trial in Kelowna's Supreme Court Monday morning.

The trial is scheduled to take four weeks, and while he originally elected to be tried in front of a jury, the trial will now be heard by a judge alone.

Last spring, a judge ordered the trial be moved from Penticton to Kelowna. The reasons for the move are covered under a publication ban.

The trial has seen several delays over the past year, most recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having turned himself into police back in 2019, it's unclear what Brittain will be using as a defence strategy. 

Brittain worked as an engineer with the City of Penticton until he retired in 2014. Following the shooting, Penticton mayor John Vassilaki said he knew Brittain to be “a gentle person” who “wouldn't hurt a fly.”

Police said they believed the shootings were all targeted, and some involved told Castanet they believed it stemmed from a neighbour dispute. More details around Penticton's darkest day are expected to come out through the trial.

Castanet will have ongoing coverage of the trial throughout the next several weeks.

