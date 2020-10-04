Penticton council will be hearing a proposal from BC housing on Tuesday regarding an emergency shelter

Photo: Google Street View 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton.

BC Housing is putting forward a proposal for a temporary land use permit for 352 Winnipeg Street to Penticton council on Tuesday to allow the use of an 'emergency shelter.’

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the request has come in to allow for an temporary COVID Isolation Emergency Response Centre (ERC) to operate on the subject property from October 2020 until April 1, 2021, in response to capacity issues at the existing location.

The winter shelter will have a maximum of 42 beds, only be used after all other beds in existing support locations in the community be full, Requiring appropriate staffing supports to be on-site 24 hours a day, neighbouring properties will have been sent communication from BC housing with resources available and that Penticton’s other shelter location remain operational during the winter months.

BC Housing and Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL) identified this location as the most suitable after exploring other potential sites in Penticton. They are requesting a temporary use permit for a six-month period.

With the 30-person capacity currently permitted at Compass Court, there is not enough space to be prepared for the winter. The Winnipeg Street location will be used to supplement the existing services that are in the community.

The report added that the property owner will be moving forward with the development plans for the property in the spring, but he has stated an understanding of the hardships that COVID has placed on many communities and that the temporary use of the property as an emergency shelter will assist in providing beds to those in need through the winter months.

City staff are recommending that the council allow the issuance of a permit for a six-month period. Future requests for subsequent temporary use permits on the subject property would be re-evaluated and submitted again for review.

Penticton council will be reviewing the full report on Tuesday.