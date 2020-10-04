160621
Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a cuddly cat looking for a home

Cuddly cat needs a home

Casey Richardson

Mahogany is only a year old and was brought into Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland with three tiny kittens.

“We’re really excited to get Mahogany into a forever family. Somewhere where she can learn how to play and how to be a kitten,” Jess Byer, Critteraid Animal Director said. 

“She hasn’t had that chance and we’re really quite sad for her.”

The kittens are only three weeks old and aren’t yet up for adoption, but they will be soon. Mahogany is ready for a living home, as one of her favourite things to do is cuddle, purr and be read to.

“If you have a little in your life who could really use a best friend, Mahogany is your girl.”

For more information on Mahogany and other adoptable cats, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]

