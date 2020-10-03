Penticton Chamber announces 2020 Business Excellence Awards winners at their Fire and Ice" Celebration of Success event

Photo: Contributed

Winners were announced on Saturday for the Penticton Chamber of Commerce's 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards during the "Fire and Ice" Celebration of Success event.

The 2020 selection committee is composed of ten business leaders, which have selected the finalists for each award category. Then each award category had a specific award criteria and judging matrix to help guide the judges.

The 2020 Business Excellence Awards Winners are listed below:

Workplace Culture Excellence is KOJO Sushi Penticton.

The Community Support Excellence is the Penticton Speedway.

Not for Profit Excellence winner is the Rotary Club of Penticton.

New Business Award winner is the Kettle Valley Memorial.

Growth & Development winner is JAFA Signs.

Young Professional of the Year winner is Colton Cheney, Prospera Credit Union.

Business Leader of the Year winner is Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery.

Business of the Year winner is Hoodoo Adventures Co.

Service Excellence winner is ABK Restoration Services.

Hospitality Excellence winner is Cannery Brewing.

Congratulations to this year’s winners!