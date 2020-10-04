Parking ticket fines could be increasing for Penticton streets in 2021

Photo: Contributed

The cost of parking fines in Penticton may be going up soon.

Penticton council will be given amendment bylaw readings on Tuesday, for the movement to increase ticket costs by five dollars.

The report prepared for council states that parking fines are an “important component of ensuring compliance of the City’s parking regulations and best practices require fines to be set at a level that will lead to compliance, without being overly punitive.”

From the analysis done in 2019, the City issued 7,345 parking related tickets with a revenue of approximately $116,000 collected.

The City will continue to offer a discount incentive for early payment (within 14 days) and a penalty for late payment of fines.

The current fine for overtime parking is $40, while early payment will cost $20 and a late penalty is $45. If increased, fines will rise to $55, with an early payment of $40 and a late penalty total of $55.

When comparing with neighbouring cities, parking tickets in Kelowna cost $30, West Kelowna cost $50, Vernon cost $35 and Kamloops is $25, with only Kamloops and Vernon having early and late fees applied to their tickets.

Staff is recommending council increase cost in 2021 of $5 to balance the additional enforcement requirements of the expanded metered parking, associated costs with enforcement and the inflationary increases since 2016.

City Council will be giving the first, second, and third readings to the bylaws on Tuesday.