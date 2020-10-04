160621
162388
Penticton  

Parking ticket fines could be increasing for Penticton streets in 2021

Pay more for parking slips

- | Story: 312409

The cost of parking fines in Penticton may be going up soon.

Penticton council will be given amendment bylaw readings on Tuesday, for the movement to increase ticket costs by five dollars.

The report prepared for council states that parking fines are an “important component of ensuring compliance of the City’s parking regulations and best practices require fines to be set at a level that will lead to compliance, without being overly punitive.”

From the analysis done in 2019, the City issued 7,345 parking related tickets with a revenue of approximately $116,000 collected.

The City will continue to offer a discount incentive for early payment (within 14 days) and a penalty for late payment of fines.

The current fine for overtime parking is $40, while early payment will cost $20 and a late penalty is $45. If increased, fines will rise to $55, with an early payment of $40 and a late penalty total of $55.

When comparing with neighbouring cities, parking tickets in Kelowna cost $30, West Kelowna cost $50, Vernon cost $35 and Kamloops is $25, with only Kamloops and Vernon having early and late fees applied to their tickets. 

Staff is recommending council increase cost in 2021 of $5 to balance the additional enforcement requirements of the expanded metered parking, associated costs with enforcement and the inflationary increases since 2016.

City Council will be giving the first, second, and third readings to the bylaws on Tuesday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163659
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4262305
2-6771 Hwy 97 S
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$214,900
more details
163292




Send us your News Tips!


162826


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Oasis
Oasis Penticton SPCA >


162826


Sunday Dose

Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness is here!  
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Harry Styles down to final two for James Bond role
Showbiz
Harry Styles has reportedly met with James Bond bosses to discuss...
Almost nailed it
Galleries
So close yet so far…
Bye, oops!
Must Watch


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
162890