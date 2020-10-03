163477
Penticton  

Council will be proclaiming Oct. 16-24, 2020 as “Penticton Beer Week” on Tuesday

Officially naming beer week

- | Story: 312406

Penticton wants to be know for more than just wineries, and with six, almost seven, breweries in town, they're asking to be recognized for the great beer scene as well. 

Kim Lawson, the marketing director for Cannery Brewing, put in a special request for Penticton council's meeting on Tuesday, asking for the Mayor officially name beer week for Oct. 16-24, 2020.  

"It would be ideal if the proclamation could be made at the upcoming Penticton city council meeting, as we’ll use this as a way to introduce and promote the second annual Penticton beer week," Lawson wrote in her letter to council. 

The week will also be featuring a collaboration beer made by all seven of Penticton's breweries, available in the bars or in cans at local liquor stores. It is a fundraiser beer, with partial proceeds of the beer supporting the BC Hospitality Foundation. 

Lawson added that the announcement will provide exposure and opportunity to travel to Penticton during the  shoulder season.

"We are working hard to promote our craft beer city as a year long destination, as all fo our breweries are open all year long."

Penticton Beer Week will also be hosting a Facebook live virtual event co-hosted by Aaron Johnson from Cascadian Beer Podcast and Joe Wiebe from the BC Ale Trail.

Council will be making the proclamation on Tuesday. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4276474
2133 Ensign Quay
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$815,000
more details
155962




Send us your News Tips!


163143


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Oasis
Oasis Penticton SPCA >


163117


Almost nailed it

Galleries
So close yet so far…
Bye, oops!
Must Watch
Max Ehrich accuses Demi Lovato of breaking off engagement as part of ‘calculated PR stunt’
Showbiz
Max Ehrich has slammed his ex-fiancee Demi Lovato for allegedly...
Impressive balancing
Must Watch
Gymnasts perform impressive balancing.
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Morning awesomeness.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162228