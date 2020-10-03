Council will be proclaiming Oct. 16-24, 2020 as “Penticton Beer Week” on Tuesday

Photo: Facebook

Penticton wants to be know for more than just wineries, and with six, almost seven, breweries in town, they're asking to be recognized for the great beer scene as well.

Kim Lawson, the marketing director for Cannery Brewing, put in a special request for Penticton council's meeting on Tuesday, asking for the Mayor officially name beer week for Oct. 16-24, 2020.

"It would be ideal if the proclamation could be made at the upcoming Penticton city council meeting, as we’ll use this as a way to introduce and promote the second annual Penticton beer week," Lawson wrote in her letter to council.

The week will also be featuring a collaboration beer made by all seven of Penticton's breweries, available in the bars or in cans at local liquor stores. It is a fundraiser beer, with partial proceeds of the beer supporting the BC Hospitality Foundation.

Lawson added that the announcement will provide exposure and opportunity to travel to Penticton during the shoulder season.

"We are working hard to promote our craft beer city as a year long destination, as all fo our breweries are open all year long."

Penticton Beer Week will also be hosting a Facebook live virtual event co-hosted by Aaron Johnson from Cascadian Beer Podcast and Joe Wiebe from the BC Ale Trail.



Council will be making the proclamation on Tuesday.