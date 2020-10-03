The David Kampe Legacy Award honours Neil Jamieson

Casey Richardson

Neil Jamieson was honoured with the David Kampe Legacy Award, which honours philanthropists for their dedication and commitment to the community, at the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Saturday.

Jamieson died peacefully at age 60 in June after battling cancer. He is remembered for his dedication to the community of Penticton.

A long time friend of Jamieson, Johnny Aantjes, gave tribute in video for the awards on Saturday,

“This year, Neil Jamieson is the recipient of the Legacy Award for his tireless efforts in and around the community of Penticton,” Aantjes said.

“Neil selflessly gave his time and money to our community. He was a tireless community philanthropist and businessman whose generous spirit shone through in his interactions with everyone he met. A kind man, he was always looking to help people that needed it the most.”

Detailing the many local charitable organizations Jamieson supported, along with the local sports team, he was known for having his generosity.

“He really cared about Penticton; he did a lot of things over the years that nobody ever really knew about.”

Watch the full tribute above.