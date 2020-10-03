A charity working to help keep seniors and dogs together is looking for more volunteers

Photo: Facebook

A Canada-wide charity that made its way to the Thompson-Okanagan area back in February needs more volunteers to help walk their members.

ElderDog, established in 2009, is a community-based, non-profit organization that has been building groups called “Pawds” to help keep seniors and their dogs together.

“Our primary goal is dog care support for seniors, so assist seniors with whatever they need to keep their dog. So we'll come and walk their dog for them, we'll go pick up their dog food,” said Tianna Smidt, the Pawd leader for the Thompson Okanagan ElderDog group.

Volunteers will also help out by taking them to vet and grooming appointments.

“While they can't maintain their dogs but they still want companionship, then we come in and help," Smidt said.

The program is all volunteer-based, with no charges or fees. The participants will get a schedule based on their needs.

Another part of the program is fostering and rehoming, if the senior moves to a home that doesn't allow pets or can no longer care for them.

Right now the group needs more volunteers in Penticton, but the group is active in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops as well.

“I don't think we're quite known quite yet,” Smidt said, adding they’ve gotten more people interested in volunteering and signing up, but they’d like to see more. Some dogs don’t have enough volunteers for them to be able to get walks every day yet.

“Hopefully we can get enough volunteers to do the five to seven days of walks that they want.”

The real reward, Smidt said, is getting to see the connections for volunteers and participants.

“The seniors and the dogs, I love them both,” she said. “You get to interact with dogs which is lovely and also I have a lot of volunteers that are seniors so the interaction if they don't want to have the dogs themselves, but being able to interact with another senior and also interact with the dogs.

“For younger people making that connection with seniors is always really lovely.”

The Pawd doesn't just need dog walkers either, they're looking for people to help out with fostering, fundraising, administration and housekeeping work or for seniors in need to sign up for their program.

“We have so many different areas people can volunteer with. On our application it does go over all the other things they might be interested in," Smidt said.

Smitd added COVID-19 has been a challenge. The organization aims to make sure that meetings will take place outside to socially distance, especially since most of their clients are seniors. Masks are also encouraged when meeting to pick up/drop off the dog.

"We bring our own leash if we're going to walk the dog and just switch the leashes so we're not cross contaminating leashes," she said.

The application process is available online on their website. More information is also available on the Thompson Okanagan Facebook page.