Penticton  

The Summerland Museum is holding a contest for who can build the best faux fire

Create your best fake fire

The Summerland museum is looking for locals to get crafty and help them finish their 'Scouting in Summerland' exhibit display. 

The challenge is to make your best fake campfire without any real flames. 

“When we were planning our newest exhibit, we thought about making our own fake fire to put near our camping display. But we thought it would be more fun to make a contest out of it and see what creative ideas people would come up with,” says Julien Butler, the curator archivist with the Summerland Museum.

The only restrictions for fire creation are the dimensions of the project, which must be 30 inches squared, with a maximum height of 36 inches.

"We encourage people to get as creative as possible, if they're able to make it with sustainable materials, thats wonderful. We also have a plug-in if anyone wants to use anything that needs electricity," says Butler.

Participants will submit their pictures or video of their creative faux fire to the event page on Facebook, with a name. Submissions are accepted until October 19. The fires will then be voted on to see which one gets to be displayed in the exhibit, the following week.

The contest is also open to Penticton and Peachland residents.

The Scouting in Summerland exhibit opened two weeks ago, featuring the history of the scouts in Summerland from 1909, which was the year of the first scout troop. 

"It focuses on some community members who spent a big part of their lives contributing to the scouting movement. It also follows the scouts when they go to the first national jamboree in Ottawa.”

Butler added that the exhibit “Gives people who might not be familiar with the scouts a little bit of background on who they are and what they do.”

The team is excited to implement a community-made aspect into the exhibit.

“We really do like the idea of our community to be involved more and more with the museum,” says Butler.

The exhibit will be in the museum until early spring 2021. 

The contest winner will have their faux fire on display in the Tait Room at the Scouting in Summerland Exhibit, and they will receive a certificate for two large pizzas from Yakis Pizza. 

