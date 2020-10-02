163477
162228
Penticton  

The second annual Ride in Memory of Rex Gill raised more than $3,000

Memorial ride raises $3,000

- | Story: 312332

More than 35 motorcycles drove from Penticton to Kelowna in memory of a Penticton man who was shot to death at the Kamloops Comfort Inn and Suites on Jan. 23, 2019. 

The second annual Ride in Memory of Rex Edward Gill took place on Sept. 26, starting from the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton.

Marie Nobles, the mother of Gill organized the event and added there were 55 motorcycles waiting at Konquer Motorcycles by the end. 

“It was a beautiful sight and very heartwarming. I shed many happy tears that day,” Noble said. “I would like to thank Penticton, Summerland, West Kelowna and Kelowna for their generous donations.” 

Proceeds from the RIDE 2020 will be donated as $217.25 to the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, $1,300 to Kelowna Gospel Mission and $1,565 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, totalling $3,092.25.

“Again, thank you all for your generosity and all those that took time to come out and generously donate for a very special day and the worthy causes.” 

Noble also sent out condolences for the loss of Mike Courtney, who passed away in an accident after joining in the ride for Gill and heading back home. 

“It is with great sadness that we lost a happy, loving, caring, generous man that day, RIP Mike Courtney. Our hearts go out to his wife, his mom, all his family and his many friends. My heart breaks for you all.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

162288
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4247545
357 bornais st
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$723,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


162862


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mary
Mary Penticton SPCA >


163426


TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon fly by.
TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby boy shuts bathroom door for privacy
Must Watch
Check out what this little boy does when his mom finds him in the...
Dwayne Johnson announces XFL kick-off for 2022
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson plans to launch his XFL football league in 2022.
Both ends of the rainbow
Must Watch
Guy gets excited about seeing  both ends of the rainbow.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163075
163836