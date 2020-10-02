The second annual Ride in Memory of Rex Gill raised more than $3,000

Photo: Facebook

More than 35 motorcycles drove from Penticton to Kelowna in memory of a Penticton man who was shot to death at the Kamloops Comfort Inn and Suites on Jan. 23, 2019.

The second annual Ride in Memory of Rex Edward Gill took place on Sept. 26, starting from the Ooknakane Friendship Centre in Penticton.

Marie Nobles, the mother of Gill organized the event and added there were 55 motorcycles waiting at Konquer Motorcycles by the end.

“It was a beautiful sight and very heartwarming. I shed many happy tears that day,” Noble said. “I would like to thank Penticton, Summerland, West Kelowna and Kelowna for their generous donations.”

Proceeds from the RIDE 2020 will be donated as $217.25 to the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, $1,300 to Kelowna Gospel Mission and $1,565 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, totalling $3,092.25.

“Again, thank you all for your generosity and all those that took time to come out and generously donate for a very special day and the worthy causes.”

Noble also sent out condolences for the loss of Mike Courtney, who passed away in an accident after joining in the ride for Gill and heading back home.

“It is with great sadness that we lost a happy, loving, caring, generous man that day, RIP Mike Courtney. Our hearts go out to his wife, his mom, all his family and his many friends. My heart breaks for you all.”