160621
Penticton  

Castanet hit the streets to ask if people miss the border being open

Miss crossing the border?

- | Story: 312324

Casey Richardson

It’s been nearly 200 days since the Canadian-American border closed, not allowing the usual border town citizens to cross over and visit.

Canada’s last announcement stated that its southern border will remain closed until at least October 21, 2020, in an ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

Osoyoos is a quick ten minute drive to the American border.

Castanet hit the streets to ask people whether or not they miss the border being open. 

While most thought the border should stay closed for the next while with ongoing COVID concerns, many missed the trips down to shop, visit friends and have a change of pace. 

Do you miss getting to travel down to the states? Send us your thoughts by emailing [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163127
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4266003
5082 Weiss Court
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$970,000
more details
161974




Send us your News Tips!


163225


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Roxy
Roxy Penticton SPCA >


163426


TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon fly by.
TGIF Gifs- October 2, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Baby boy shuts bathroom door for privacy
Must Watch
Check out what this little boy does when his mom finds him in the...
Dwayne Johnson announces XFL kick-off for 2022
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson plans to launch his XFL football league in 2022.
Both ends of the rainbow
Must Watch
Guy gets excited about seeing  both ends of the rainbow.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162632
162228