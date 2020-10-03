Castanet hit the streets to ask if people miss the border being open

Casey Richardson

It’s been nearly 200 days since the Canadian-American border closed, not allowing the usual border town citizens to cross over and visit.

Canada’s last announcement stated that its southern border will remain closed until at least October 21, 2020, in an ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Osoyoos is a quick ten minute drive to the American border.

Castanet hit the streets to ask people whether or not they miss the border being open.

While most thought the border should stay closed for the next while with ongoing COVID concerns, many missed the trips down to shop, visit friends and have a change of pace.

Do you miss getting to travel down to the states? Send us your thoughts by emailing [email protected]