Firefighter whose truck was stolen and then replaced by Penticton Toyota donates GoFundMe proceeds to charities

Photo: Casey Richardson Connor Callaghan in his new truck after receiving it in September

After a Kelowna firefighter had his truck stolen while battling the Christie Mountain wildfire, the community rallied together to help him out. A GoFundMe account was made by his sister to help him in purchasing another vehicle, but before it could be used, Penticton Toyota came forward with a truck for him for free.

When Connor Callaghan was gifted the 2010 Tundra, he mentioned that he would be looking into donating the funds given to him by the community.

On Friday, he wrote to his GoFundMe supporters, giving a heartfelt thank you for their generosity.

“I am writing today to extend to you my most sincere gratitude for your messages and donations. The support came from so many angles it was overwhelming, friends, strangers, family, those affected by fires and those who weren’t affected at all, but had a big heart,” the message reads. “I was especially moved by the numerous heartfelt messages of gratitude I received.”

He also thanked the Kamloops RCMP for finding his truck and the officers for their good work in the community,

Callaghan detailed the process of looking for a new truck and being blown away when a call came in about being gifted one.

“I still cannot believe it is my truck parked in the driveway when I look at it. I am so thankful to everyone involved in making this happen, Penticton Toyota really turned this unfortunate story into one with a happy ending.”

The GoFundMe donations total $10,813.11 after deductions, Callaghan detailed how he is sharing the support,

“$4,000 is going to be donated to the Georgia Straight Alliance. This is a local grassroots charity that aligns with my environmental values and am proud to support.”

“$2,500 is going to be donated to CRIS Adaptive Adventures. I love the outdoors and CRIS is a local charity that enables outdoor experiences for those who require additional support.”

Callaghan is keeping $1,000 to cover what he lost from his previous truck and $3313.11 is going to be saved for outfitting his new truck to sleep/live in it again in the coming summers, which he often does when working with BC Wildfire.

The message ended with another thank you to the community.

“Thank you so very much to everyone who helped me out during this tough time. Everything from small gestures to large donations was absolutely noticed and appreciated and helped me stay positive while getting through this situation and for that, I am forever grateful.”