Rotary Club of Penticton launches sales for the 24 Days of Christmas Raffle

“I would describe it in my words as a gift that keeps on giving.”

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is launching a raffle for their holiday season fundraiser, with daily cash draws throughout the December days leading up to Christmas.

“This year will run as the name implies, 24 days of Christmas, so each of the 24 days preceding Christmas, there will be a draw at the Sandman at one O’clock and the amount given will be $100,” Mac Paterson, president of the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club said.

The Penticton Sunrise Rotary "24 Days of Christmas Raffle,” will also have three extra draws on the Saturdays proceeding Christmas, December 5, 12 and 19 for $500. The last draw on Christmas eve will be an extra pull for $1,000.

“Because of COVID-19, there have been a number of our annual fundraiser events cancelled for obvious reasons."

The group would normally have been hosting the Rotary Wheels Car Show, which is held the first weekend of August, a scotch tasting event in November, and the annual rotary book sale, which have all been dropped this year

“These are long standing fundraisers which we can't carry out, so as a result we've turned to a raffle," Paterson said.“The proceeds are to be used for our ongoing work in the area of youth services and education.”

Usually the program also holds an international student exchange every year, sending a student from Penticton and hosting one in town.

“The International youth exchange program goes back to our charter year when we were founded in 1989, and for the first time since we've begun as a club that exchange program has been cancelled.”

But the club is continuing to fund youth education programs and work with the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, Proceeds will be going towards Student of the Month, the Grade four Dictionary Project and youth leadership training.

The raffle has only 600 tickets available. Once they've all been sold, there's no more to be added.

“What is interesting about this is that you have multiple chances to win. All winner’s tickets go back in so there's a potential to win more,” Paterson said.

“The odds are really quite impressive. There will be a total of six hundred tickets and a total of 28 draws so each ticket you buy assuming we sell the full allotment of 600, you will have a one in 21 chance of winning.”

Sales run until Saturday, Nov. 28 and tickets are $33 each.

"Were excited about this," Paterson added.

More information on the raffle and ticket sales can be found on their website.