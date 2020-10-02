160621
Penticton  

Osoyoos is almost 80 per cent booked up for snowbirds coming in and staying around this winter

Snowbirds stuck at home

Casey Richardson

Most snowbirds won’t be flying down south for the winter thanks to the ongoing U.S. border closure, giving one of Canada’s warmest towns an increase in visitors coming in and residents staying home. 

While the busy season usually starts in January for Osoyoos, this year, full bookings are starting right in October. 

“I would say that from the month of October through to March, we would be somewhere in the 75 to 80 per cent full occupancy level,” said Kelley Glazer, executive director for Destination Osoyoos. 

Some resorts are even saying no to more snowbird bookings for the winter, leaving the few blocks of rooms remaining for other guests. 

Bev Heselwood managed to get a booking in for the winter at the start of August, after she and her husband decided they didn’t want to try to cross the border. 

“I’m really sad that I’m not going, we usually go to California,” Heselwood, a snowbird from Saskatoon, said. “Now we're going to Osoyoos.”

“It’s going to be different because it’s not down south, but at least it’s not going to be really harsh like we have our winters out here.” 

While Osoyoos usually has a strong number of Canadians come to stay from the eastern provinces with their harsher winters, this year, many more will be joining with the border closure. 

“There’s lots of people that would consider renting out their homes that they have here because they would be heading down to California or Arizona. So I’m assuming that many of those people won’t be doing that this year,” Sue McKortoff, mayor of Osoyoos said. 

“They’ll be staying here and trying out a good ol’ Canadian winter for the first time in a long time,” Glazer said.

