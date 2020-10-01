160621
Penticton  

United Way drive-thru breakfast returns to the South Okanagan

Drive-thru breakfast is back

The annual United Way South Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast is just around the corner, and advance orders are already being accepted for the popular event. 

On Oct. 8 at the Lakeside Resort from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., volunteers will be handing out a hot breakfast to go, morning coffee and a prize bag all by donation, with proceeds going to community programs throughout the South Okanagan. 

"The need is even greater this year as local charities need to adapt and invest in COVID protocols, plus more people are experiencing food insecurity, mental health issues and homelessness as a result of job and wage loss, and other stressors due to the pandemic," reads a press release from United Way.

This year will see increased safety protocols in place, with contact tracing, gloved and masked volunteers, hand sanitizer stations and a strict numbers of volunteers. 

More than 500 cars typically come through for the event, and one lucky guest will win a $1,000 prize from Valley First, plus 20 more breakfast bags will contain a grand prize ranging in value from $10 to $100.

As guests arrive, they will be handed a grocery bag from IGA, COBS Bread fresh-baked scone, coffee and treats from Tim Hortons, a delicious hot breakfast from the Penticton Lakeside Resort which includes a hot breakfast wrap and hashbrown patty thanks to McCain and more.

Pre-orders can be made here.

