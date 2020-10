Photo: BC Green Party

The BC Green Party has announced Ted Shumaker is their pick for the Penticton riding in the upcoming provincial election.

He joins the fray against incumbent Liberal Dan Ashton, NDP challenger Toni Boot and Libertarian Keith MacIntyre.

Castanet spoke briefly to Shumaker Thursday afternoon, who said he had only just found out he was the candidate himself, and said he would call back shortly to discuss more of his platform.

More to come.