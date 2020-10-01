Penticton's outdoor piano removed due to vandalism, but may return next year

Photo: DPA The Penticton outdoor public piano gets a clean in August.

A free public piano in downtown Penticton lasted about a month and a half before vandalism forced its removal this weekend.

But city bylaw manager Tina Siebert said she is thrilled with the success of the Nanaimo Square ivories, and that it may not be goodbye forever.

"It was overall a good thing for thee city," Siebert said. "I think we'll look at it again not sure if it will be the same location or not. This was just a pilot, so we will start thinking about it early next year and play it by ear in early 2021."

The city had always planned to take the piano down around this time of year, and in recent weeks, the elements had taken a toll. Vandalism put the final nail in its coffin.

"We wanted it to be able to function if it was going to sit out in a public space, so we had to make a decision. We decided to salvage the bench, which is now at the Long Studio Gallery. They did a lot of hard work to paint the piano and the bench," Siebert said, adding an additional thank you to the Downtown Penticton Association for their assistance launching the project.

Siebert herself will miss the music this winter. Her office window offers a partial peek at the piano's former spot.

"There was a lot of activity, it kind of became a little bit of a hub for people to socialize. It was neat to hear and listen, there was a lot of people who would come on a daily basis for sure."