163738
Penticton  

BC SPCA in desperate need of funds to save group of neglected, sick animals, eight of which have already died

Deaths from hoarder rise

- | Story: 312170

Contributed BC SPCA

Another two puppies have sadly died since yesterday from a preventable virus that came from horrible living conditions at a Princeton property, where 97 animals were seized by the BC SPCA last week. 

Medical costs are now expected to mount to $100,000 or more to treat the puppies, dogs, cats and horses, which are being treated at facilities around the Okanagan Valley and Lower Mainland.

"Unfortunately, most of the puppies who came into our care were suffering from the canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs, particularly puppies between six weeks and six months old,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

She said 33 of the seized puppies and one adult dog have received emergency treatment for parvovirus enteritis and, sadly, eight puppies have died despite treatment. One of the 27 emaciated horses has also died despite best efforts.

Nineteen puppies and one adult dog are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment, while six are stabilized and recovering in shelters.

"This is such a heart-breaking situation, particularly because parvo is a preventable disease. These puppies would not be suffering and fighting for their lives had they received proper vaccinations and medical treatment in their owner’s care.”

The Kelowna SPCA has been converted to a parvo recovery ward, where they hope to save as many of the young lives as possible. Unfortunately, that comes with a cost of thousands of dollars per day. 

"Anyone who has had a puppy infected with the parvovirus knows how expensive the on-going emergency treatment is and we are dealing with dozens of parvo puppies in addition to the medical and care costs for all of the other puppies, dogs, horses and cats seized from the property," Moriarty said. 

“These animals have been through so much and we want to give them every chance to survive and have a safe and wonderful life.”

If you can help, donate here

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163729
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
4221120
107-933 Harvey Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$384,900
more details
163292




Send us your News Tips!


163426


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Roxy
Roxy Penticton SPCA >


160619


Dog wakes up and smiles at owner

Must Watch
Awwww.
Photoshop fails
Galleries
These photoshop fails are pretty cringy…
Jennifer Lopez named 2020 People’s Choice Awards Icon
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is to be hailed an Icon at the 2020 People's...
Son makes amazing shot with frisbee
Must Watch
5 year old works hard for trick frisbee shot.
Screaming seagull
Must Watch
You may want to turn your volume down a tad on this one.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235