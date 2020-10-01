BC SPCA in desperate need of funds to save group of neglected, sick animals, eight of which have already died

Contributed BC SPCA

Another two puppies have sadly died since yesterday from a preventable virus that came from horrible living conditions at a Princeton property, where 97 animals were seized by the BC SPCA last week.

Medical costs are now expected to mount to $100,000 or more to treat the puppies, dogs, cats and horses, which are being treated at facilities around the Okanagan Valley and Lower Mainland.

"Unfortunately, most of the puppies who came into our care were suffering from the canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs, particularly puppies between six weeks and six months old,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA.

She said 33 of the seized puppies and one adult dog have received emergency treatment for parvovirus enteritis and, sadly, eight puppies have died despite treatment. One of the 27 emaciated horses has also died despite best efforts.

Nineteen puppies and one adult dog are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment, while six are stabilized and recovering in shelters.

"This is such a heart-breaking situation, particularly because parvo is a preventable disease. These puppies would not be suffering and fighting for their lives had they received proper vaccinations and medical treatment in their owner’s care.”

The Kelowna SPCA has been converted to a parvo recovery ward, where they hope to save as many of the young lives as possible. Unfortunately, that comes with a cost of thousands of dollars per day.

"Anyone who has had a puppy infected with the parvovirus knows how expensive the on-going emergency treatment is and we are dealing with dozens of parvo puppies in addition to the medical and care costs for all of the other puppies, dogs, horses and cats seized from the property," Moriarty said.

“These animals have been through so much and we want to give them every chance to survive and have a safe and wonderful life.”

If you can help, donate here.