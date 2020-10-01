163375
Penticton  

Okanagan-Similkameen hospital board gets temporary new leaders as election forces previous pair to step down

The Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District has a new chair and vice chair, at least temporarily. 

At Thursday's board meeting, the members were tasked with voting in acting members for those positions, who will serve only until the Nov. 5 meeting at which the annual election for all leadership positions will take place. 

Former chair and vice chair Petra Veintimilla and Toni Boot have been removed from their positions on the Regional District board and therefore the hospital board, as both are running for MLA in their respective communities. 

Rural Osoyoos director Mark Pendergraft received a nomination for chair, which took him by surprise and he declined with gratitude. 

Ultimately, the board decided that RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich and vice chair Doug Holmes were the natural fit to take the reigns of the hospital board for the upcoming month. 

Both accepted the roles, with the understanding they would not be seeking the position permanently on Nov. 5. 

