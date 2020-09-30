Six puppies out of 97 sick and malnourished animals seized from Princeton property have died, SPCA confirms

Photo: BC SPCA These and other puppies are among 97 animals seized from a property in Princeton last week. Unfortunately, six puppies have died.

Six puppies have died after being rescued from a hoarding situation in Princeton last week.

A total of 97 puppies, dogs, cats and horses were seized by SPCA from the property on Sept. 24, many of which were sick and malnourished, having lived in dire conditions.

Their owner was known to the BC SPCA from previous issues with maltreatment of animals.

BC SPCA staff have been giving round the clock care to the animals all week in locations in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland, but sadly, six died of parvovirus, a highly contagious and often deadly virus.

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations with the BC SPCA, said they are putting together evidence in the case to be given to Crown counsel for potential charges.

Chortyk added that a full update on all the remaining animals will be sent out Thursday.

The BC SPCA calls the task of caring for the animals "a huge undertaking," and the public can help by donating directly to their care here.