Penticton  

City of Penticton picks new GM of infrastructure

The City of Penticton has picked a new general manager of infrastructure ahead of the planned retirement of Mitch Moroziuk. 

Moroziuk, who has been with City Hall since 2003, will be leaving in early January 2021. 

“Mitch’s steady and thorough approach to overseeing the City’s infrastructure services, projects and people is greatly appreciated and respected,” said chief administrative officer Donny van Dyk.

“On behalf of all City staff, it’s been a tremendous pleasure working with Mitch.”

The role will be filled by former City of Penticton employee and recent CAO for the City of Port Coquitlam Kristen Dixon. 

"Kristen’s return to Penticton is accompanied by a considerable calibre of municipal leadership in the areas of senior administration, engineering, public works and utilities,” said van Dyk. “We look forward to Kristen joining our leadership team.”

Dixon was the assistant city engineer from 2005 to 2010, before moving to Kamloops, then Port Coquitlam. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alberta and a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia.

"Our CAO has briefed Council on these forthcoming leadership changes,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. “We thank Mr. Moroziuk for his nearly two decades of service and commitment to Penticton and look forward to working with Ms. Dixon in January.”

