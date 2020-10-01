Former Boundary MLA endorses Petra Veintimilla

Photo: CTV Bill Barisoff during his time in the legislature

Former South Okanagan Liberal MLA Bill Barisoff has officially endorsed Liberal hopeful Petra Veintimilla.

Barisoff retired from his longtime post in the Penticton riding in 2013, after being in the legislature since 1996. He is a longtime Oliver resident, first elected to the then-named Okanagan-Boundary riding which encompassed the town.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Barisoff called Petra a "strong voice" and added that she will "make all of us proud in Victoria."

Veintimilla, an Oliver town councillor, is running for retiring Liberal MLA Linda Larson's seat.

So far, she faces NDP challenger Roly Russell, a Regional District of Kootenay Boundary board member. The provincial Greens have not yet announced a candidate.