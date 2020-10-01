163139
Penticton  

Former Boundary MLA endorses Petra Veintimilla

Former MLA weighs in

- | Story: 312108

Former South Okanagan Liberal MLA Bill Barisoff has officially endorsed Liberal hopeful Petra Veintimilla. 

Barisoff retired from his longtime post in the Penticton riding in 2013, after being in the legislature since 1996. He is a longtime Oliver resident, first elected to the then-named Okanagan-Boundary riding which encompassed the town. 

In a press release issued Wednesday, Barisoff called Petra a "strong voice" and added that she will "make all of us proud in Victoria."

Veintimilla, an Oliver town councillor, is running for retiring Liberal MLA Linda Larson's seat.

So far, she faces NDP challenger Roly Russell, a Regional District of Kootenay Boundary board member. The provincial Greens have not yet announced a candidate. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
151852


Real Estate
3987339
12022 Pretty Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$109,000
more details
163498




Send us your News Tips!


163478


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Roxy
Roxy Penticton SPCA >


162547


Celebs over 50

Galleries
Check out these stunners! We cannot believe they are over 50!
Celebs over 50 (2)
Galleries
Daniel Craig’s ‘fifth and final’ James Bond film No Time to Die ‘ties up all his storylines’
Showbiz
James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that...
Baby says “no” to everything except money
Must Watch
How cute is this? 2-year-old Ray says “no” to just...
Dog wakes up and smiles at owner
Must Watch
Awwww.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831