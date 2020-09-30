Orange shirt day invites people to commemorate the residential school experience

Casey Richardson

Up and down the Okanagan Valley, throughout BC and Canada, people are wearing orange shirts to remember the use of residential schools, the impact on Indigenous communities and honour those healing from it.

The annual Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30 aims to open conversation and raise awareness in both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, encouraging the phrase of ‘Every child matters.’

The last residential school in Canada closed as recently as 1996, and many First Nations communities bear the inter-generational scars to this day of children being ripped from families, denied their language and culture and often abused.

The choice of orange comes from a former residential student, Phyllis (Jack) Webstad, who told her story. On Webstad’s first day at residential school her shiny new orange shirt, given to her by her grandmother, was taken from her as a six-year old girl.

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) encouraged kids at the Outma Sqilx'W Cultural school to get involved, ensuring the up-and-coming generations are educated about residential school history.

Grade 2 kids designed the community's shirts for this year, over 400 of which were handed out to the schools and members of the community.

“Just show that everyone matters, every child matters, everyone is important. It’s a sign that you acknowledge that and the love that you have,” Obi Oniah, youth and wellness worker with the PIB said Wednesday, as he gave out t-shirts at the Snxastwilxtn Centre.

“We're still talking about this ... it’s good that we are aware of it and its history and its impact on our society and our communities today.”

Oniah was proud to see that his six-year old son had been talking about the history of it in local schools.

“My kid said to me ‘Hey dad, we’re doing orange shirt day tomorrow and I said ‘Do you know what that means?’... and he’s like ‘Yeah!’” Oniah said.

Schools across Canada are encouraging students to wear orange and learn about the history of residential schools, which Oniah hopes to see continue.