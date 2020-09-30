163054
162613
Penticton  

Orange shirt day invites people to commemorate the residential school experience

'Every child matters'

- | Story: 312096

Casey Richardson

Up and down the Okanagan Valley, throughout BC and Canada, people are wearing orange shirts to remember the use of residential schools, the impact on Indigenous communities and honour those healing from it. 

The annual Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30 aims to open conversation and raise awareness in both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, encouraging the phrase of ‘Every child matters.’

The last residential school in Canada closed as recently as 1996, and many First Nations communities bear the inter-generational scars to this day of children being ripped from families, denied their language and culture and often abused. 

The choice of orange comes from a former residential student, Phyllis (Jack) Webstad, who told her story. On Webstad’s first day at residential school her shiny new orange shirt, given to her by her grandmother, was taken from her as a six-year old girl.

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) encouraged kids at the Outma Sqilx'W Cultural school to get involved, ensuring the up-and-coming generations are educated about residential school history.

Grade 2 kids designed the community's shirts for this year, over 400 of which were handed out to the schools and members of the community. 

“Just show that everyone matters, every child matters, everyone is important. It’s a sign that you acknowledge that and the love that you have,” Obi Oniah, youth and wellness worker with the PIB said Wednesday, as he gave out t-shirts at the Snxastwilxtn Centre. 

“We're still talking about this ... it’s good that we are aware of it and its history and its impact on our society and our communities today.”

Oniah was proud to see that his six-year old son had been talking about the history of it in local schools. 

“My kid said to me ‘Hey dad, we’re doing orange shirt day tomorrow and I said ‘Do you know what that means?’... and he’s like ‘Yeah!’” Oniah said. 

Schools across Canada are encouraging students to wear orange and learn about the history of residential schools, which Oniah hopes to see continue.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

160620
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
4233715
1053 Martin Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$497,000
more details
161681




Send us your News Tips!


162616


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Mary
Mary Penticton SPCA >


163239


Perfection is possible

Galleries
This gallery is absolute perfection.
Perfection is possible (2)
Galleries
Baby won’t let Dad in…
Must Watch
Elliana won’t let her dad come in her room to hang up his...
Hilary Duff ‘frustrated’ by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire success
Showbiz
Hilary Duff "went through big frustrations" as...
Cat tries to meow while shaking head
Must Watch
Cat goes for a different dialect while shaking head.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
162228