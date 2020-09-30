New equipment at Summerland landfill could bring in $17 million

Photo: Google

The District of Summerland has decided a $50,000 price tag for a landfill cover is worth it to extend the life of the landfill by approximately 15 years and allowing space for more garbage, worth more than $17 million in tipping fees over the years.

At council's Monday meeting, members voted to move up the project, which had been slated for 2023.

The $50,000 will purchase an Alternate Daily Cover system for landfill operations at the Summerland landfill, which will "reduce the amount of landfill airspace consumed and extending the life of the landfill," according to a staff report.

Currently, waste material is buried in sections in active areas and covered by soil at the end of each day, as per regulations. Using an ADC, which will be comprised of reusable metal panels, to seal in the debris will mean valuable space for trash won't be taken up by soil.

"It is estimated that utilizing the Iron Grizzly ADC system will save approximately 1.5 to 2 hours of the landfill operator’s time daily," the staff report further explains.

And spending $50,000 now should lead to more a major financial boon in the long run, council heard. At the current tipping fee rate of $110 per tonne, staff estimate that could garner a gross revenue of more than $17 million for the district over the landfill's lifetime.

After some discussion, council passed the motion and voted to take the money from the Landfill Improvement Reserve Account.