Penticton  

New South Okanagan tourism initiative launched in collaboration between communities

Tourism initiative for south

Tourism associations in the South Okanagan have banded together to create a one-stop website for visitors looking to explore all of the local communities.

VisitSouthOkanagan.com acts as a hub, with trip planning information from Peachland, Summerland, Naramata, Penticton, Kaleden, Okanagan Falls and Osoyoos, as well as regional wine maps and blog posts outlining points of interest.

Website users can also find information on accommodation and seasonal activities. 

The initiative has been launched by the South Okanagan Tourism Alliance, with support from the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, Heart of Wine Country (Okanagan Falls Winery Association), Naramata Bench Winery Association, and Bottleneck Drive (Summerland Winery Association). 

