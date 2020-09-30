RCMP officer assaulted during impaired driving investigation

Photo: BC RCMP A Keremeos RCMP officer was hit in the face as an intoxicated man resisted arrest.

A motor vehicle crash in Cawston resulted in the assault of a front line officer and one man in handcuffs.

On Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. a Keremeos RCMP officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of Newton Road.

A man was behind the wheel of a pickup truck on the side of the road, with smoke billowing from the engine. Its rear tires were caught on debris but its wheels were spinning as the man held the gas pedal to the floor.

After turning off the vehicle, the man appeared impaired, and the officer asked him to exit the vehicle.

Once outside the truck, the man became physically aggressive, striking the officer in the face. He was eventually arrested without further harm to either him or the officer.

The unidentified 48-year-old Cawston resident faces charges of assaulting a police officer, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with his probation order. He is scheduled to appear in Penticton Provincial Court on Dec. 20.