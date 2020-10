Photo: RCMP

Penticton RCMP have released photos of a stolen travel trailer in the hopes that someone in the public has knowledge of its whereabouts.

The trailer is described as a Silver Teardrop TAG Travel Trailer.

According to a news release from Const. James Grandy, it was last seen Sept. 2020 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. behind the Penticton Convention Centre.

"Please call RCMP if seen, or noticed it being taken."