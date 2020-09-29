162618
New research from BC Wine Institute shows wineries in dire need of help

Winery recovery years away

New research from the British Columbia Wine Institute shows the industry is still struggling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Financially, 66 per cent of wineries who took part in the industry-wide survey believe it will take them one to four years to recover. 

A further 35 per cent expect revenue to decline between 21 and 50 per cent over the next six months. 

The survey, conducted by BCWI in partnership with the BC Grapegrowers' Association and Leger Marketing, revealed 83 per cent of B.C. wineries and grapegrowers are reporting negative impacts from COVID-19. 

One in 10 of those wineries and grapegrowers believe they are at risk of permanent closure, while 55 per cent reported reduced access to customers, and 58 per cent experienced a loss in revenue. 

"As winery inventories begin to grow with, by all early indications, a great 2020 vintage starting to come in, this trend is worrisome for our industry," says BC Wine Institute president and CEO Miles Prodan. 

"It highlights the need for the continued support of the BC wine industry not just from consumers but in sound policies from all levels of government."

For more information about BCWI, visit the website

