Smile cookie sales soar over last year's total in the South Okanagan

Cookie sales almost $30k

South Okanagan support for Tim Horton's Smile Cookie Campaign rang in another big year. 

Last year's total of almost $25,000 was soared past this year as $29,220.15 was raised in this years campaign. 

"Our team was battling it out between stores in a healthy competition and this really helps to drive the collections," explained Penticton Tim Hortons owner Nicole MacMillan. 

"We really appreciate all the community support and businesses who purchased throughout the week."

Summerland Steam Hockey Team also came out to the drive thru in Summerland and collected donations.   

One hundred per cent of every cookie was donated and will go to the South Okanagan School Breakfast Fund. 

The countrywide sales overall also set a new record by raising $10.56 million

