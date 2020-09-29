163139
2040 movie invites climate discussion in the Okanagan

What does your 2040 look like?

A local climate group is offering free home screenings of the movie 2040 from Oct. 1 to 25, hoping to spark discussions around clean energy for the Okanagan. 

First Things First Okanagan will be leading the community discussion on Thursday Oct.1 at 6:30 p.m.

The movie features Australian director Damon Gameau and his exploration of what the future could look like by the year 2040 if the best solutions already available to improve the planet are used. He focuses on what that would look like for his daughter. 

“He goes and shows solutions that are already working around the world and then says we could be doing this in our own communities. There's solutions that are out there right now that we could do on a larger scale to be using less energy and less fossil fuels,” Margaret Holm, communications member for First Things First Okanagan said. 

The movie was given to the community to use for free throughout Canada. 

Anyone interested in watching the film can contact First Things First Okanagan to get a link to view and then join a Zoom discussion. The streaming maximum is set at 100 people. 

“I think it inspires people so they'll probably want to chat afterwards,” Holm said. “ [Talk about] how could what they see in this film be translated into the Okanagan community

More information on the film link and meetup details can be found through emailing [email protected]

