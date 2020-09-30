Theo’s restaurant shares how the building and decor came together in their 44 years history

Contributed Theo's

One of Penticton’s staple restaurants Theo's is sharing a video detailing the history of how the family's vision came together, as told by the founder's son Nikos Theodosakis.

“The history of that building is really spectacular and the architecture and the design is a real asset. We love to tell stories behind it, because there's great stories behind almost every piece that was procured there,” Greg Condonopoulos, Theo's owner said. “Where did Niko get this piece of art? Where's the story behind the mural on the bar that I had commissioned?”

After so many requests to hear details of the history, Condonopoulos thought he would use the previous owners' storytelling abilities to share the past with everyone. He took over the iconic spot in 2019, determined to carry its legacy.

“I didn't know the history and out of my own curiosity when we were doing the tours, and we've done hundreds of them, it's almost like a museum in there whereby people will ask questions like 'Where's that lamp from' and I'd say 'Oh that lamp came from Egypt.'"

Theodosakis outlines in the video where collections have come from and how they made Theo's to be modelled after a Greek village.

“The history of the restaurant, it's hard to explain in words, and capture that. There are so many memories of Theo's that people have, so many memories that people have created,” Condonopoulos said.

“I think storytelling is part-in-parcel with how we build out our brand and enhance the guest experience. I think people just want to hear it and we're here to offer it.”

The restaurant first came together in 1976, when Theo and Mary Theodosakis opened the doors.

“I wasn't there from inception, but it's a pretty cool story how Theo's built itself up. I wasn't always busy, the first five years were tough for Theo, but in that the locals rallied behind him and he became a big part of this community as I hope to be also.”

Condonopoulos describes Theo’s as a legacy, not only to the public, but visitors too.

“It's the owner's legacy not mine, I'm just moving it forward,” he said. “There's a lot going on at Theo's and the stories are a big part of that.”