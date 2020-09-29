162805
Penticton  

Jim Zaffino joins RDOS as new finance manager

Zaffino rejoins the RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has a new manager of finance. 

Jim Zaffino, previously of the City of Penticton, the RDOS and, most recently, the City of West Kelowna as both chief financial officer and chief administrative officer for more than a decade

RDOS CAO Bill Newell said the district recruited him away from his current consulting due to his extensive experience. 

“Jim’s background is an excellent fit for us,” Newell said. “With the recent vacancy in this critical position, we couldn’t have found anybody more qualified than Jim to fill this position at this critical time of year.”

Zaffino fills the shoes of John Kurvink, who announced he was leaving a few weeks ago after two years in the position. 

“It’s great to be back in local government,” Zaffino said. “I’m looking forward to stepping in to meet the needs of the organization and to be joining the RDOS team.”

Zaffino is a longtime Penticton resident, a registered chartered accountant and has many years of experience in emergency management along with his municipal experience. 

"On behalf of our entire organization, I can say that we’re extremely happy to welcome Jim back with us,” Newell said. “And our citizens will benefit from his experience and the continuity he will immediately bring to our operations.”

Zaffino took over the job effective Monday. 

