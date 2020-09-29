163139
Fire destroys trailer, starts small grass fire near Olalla

Early fire engulfed trailer

Keremeos firefighters had an early start to their morning Tuesday after being called to a structure fire near Olalla. 

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., the call came in that a travel trailer had gone up in flames, parked on Crown land. 

Keremeos fire chief Jordy Bosscha said his crews were on scene shortly thereafter. 

"It started a small grass fire, and it was parked underneath some large pine trees, so those went up [in flames]," Bosscha said. 

The owner told fire crews that the trailer was currently unoccupied and while it was hooked up to a generator, it was not on. He suffered some smoke inhalation when he tried to remove some items from the trailer, but was otherwise unharmed, to Bosscha's understanding.

Bosscha said the response took about 2.5 hours all in, from control to cleanup. The trailer was completely lost. 

There is no indication yet as to the cause of the blaze.

