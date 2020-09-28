Motorcycle crash Saturday claims life of beloved South Okanagan man; GoFundMe set up to help

Photo: GoFundMe Mike Courtney died in a motorcycle crash north of Penticton Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of an Okanagan man who lost his life suddenly in a motorcycle crash Saturday, on his way back from a ride for charity.

Mike Courtney died Saturday evening after the annual Ride in Memory of Rex Gill, who was shot to death in a mistaken-identity case in Kamloops in 2019. The annual ride from Penticton to Kelowna delivers warm clothes and donations to the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

While Courtney was on his way back home from Kelowna on his motorcycle, a crash claimed his life.

The GoFundMe set up Monday afternoon has already raised $3,000 for his widow.

It describes Courtney as "an incredibly thoughtful, highly thought of and compassionate community member contributing to the Okanagan Falls/Summerland/Penticton area. Mike was a strong, kind, hilarious, generous, salt of the earth and big hearted man."

Find the GoFundMe here.

Courtney's death was the first of two tragic motorcycle deaths between Penticton and Kelowna this weekend, the second taking place Sunday near Peachland.