162805
162388
Penticton  

Motorcycle crash Saturday claims life of beloved South Okanagan man; GoFundMe set up to help

Funds for loved crash victim

- | Story: 311872

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of an Okanagan man who lost his life suddenly in a motorcycle crash Saturday, on his way back from a ride for charity. 

Mike Courtney died Saturday evening after the annual Ride in Memory of Rex Gill, who was shot to death in a mistaken-identity case in Kamloops in 2019. The annual ride from Penticton to Kelowna delivers warm clothes and donations to the Kelowna Gospel Mission. 

While Courtney was on his way back home from Kelowna on his motorcycle, a crash claimed his life. 

The GoFundMe set up Monday afternoon has already raised $3,000 for his widow.

It describes Courtney as "an incredibly thoughtful, highly thought of and compassionate community member contributing to the Okanagan Falls/Summerland/Penticton area. Mike was a strong, kind, hilarious, generous, salt of the earth and big hearted man."

Find the GoFundMe here

Courtney's death was the first of two tragic motorcycle deaths between Penticton and Kelowna this weekend, the second taking place Sunday near Peachland. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

160620
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
162936


Real Estate
3861086
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$689,800
more details
163220




Send us your News Tips!


162616


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bella
Bella Penticton SPCA >


162862


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160774
161910