Penticton  

Erin Trainer chosen in Summerland as representative with RDOS

New face on RDOS board

Starting in 2021, Coun. Erin Trainer will replace Toni Boot as one of two Regional District of Okanagan Simlikameen board members representing Summerland. 

Mayor Boot is currently running as the NDP MLA candidate for Penticton, and as such has suspended her term as mayor, potentially permanently if she wins. 

At Monday's council meeting, with Coun. Erin Carlson as acting mayor, Trainer was voted into the RDOS spot, nominated by Coun. Marty Van Alphen.

"I wanted to put Coun. Trainer's name forward for the fact that she was our alternate, and it’s an opportunity to step up and represent us,” Van Alphen explained. 

He also nominated Coun. Doug Holmes to continue his role as the second RDOS member, since he currently serves as vice chair. 

"It’s a feather in his cap, and it’s also a feather in our cap as the District of Summerland,” Van Alphen said. 

Trainer said she was happy to be nominated, and that her role as alternate has already shown her the value of the position. 

"I’ve been to maybe half a dozen meetings and I think it’s a good opportunity for councillors to serve," Trainer said. “There’s a lot to learn."

The nominations passed unanimously, and Couns. Richard Barkwill and Marty Van Alphen were voted in as alternates. 

